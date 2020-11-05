Delhi government bans crackers till ahead of Diwali, traders fume

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the worsening air pollution and incessant spike in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday banned firecrackers, including ‘green crackers’, in the city.

The ban on sale, purchase and bursting of firecrackers will remain in force from November 7 to the month-end.

Following a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation, which was also attended by the health minister Satyendar Jain, revenue minister Kailash Gehlot, chief secretary and senior officials of various departments, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the cracker ban on Twitter.

The CM further said that as Covid cases are increasing due to pollution and festival season; medical infrastructure is also being improved.

“Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to: 1. Ban crackers in Delhi, 2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxygen and ICU beds are being increased in Delhi govt hospitals,” he tweeted.

The decision of ban came on a day when the Air Quality Index of Delhi breached the ‘severe’ mark for the first time this season with index standing at 450, worst since December.

Delhi has also been witnessing a continuous surge in daily count of Covid cases for more than a week. The city reported more than 6,500 cases for the third day in a row on Thursday.

The cracker ban has , however, annoyed the traders, who termed the decision dictatorial.

“The decision is totally arbitrary and the government is behaving like a dictator. If green crackers were made legal three years ago, why have they been banned now? This will lead to huge losses to the traders who are already suffering due to Covid,” said Vishal Jain, a trader from Jama Masjid area.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had announced that he would oraganise Lakshmi Puja on Diwali this year, which would be attended by his cabinet colleague. Addressing a webcast, Kejriwal said the rituals would be broadcast by TV channels.

“We had celebrated Diwali together at Connaught Place through a light show. We will celebrate Diwali together this year as well, without burning crackers…On November 14, at 7:39 PM, we will perform Lakshmi Puja together,” the chief minister said.