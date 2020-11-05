STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board to issue challans for illegal connections, water wastage

Challans will be issued against anyone found having illegal connection, wasting water or dumping garbage in sewer lines.

Published: 05th November 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday asked officials to take stern action in cases of illegal connections and water wastage.

He also called for strict and swift action against anyone found guilty of dumping garbage in sewers.

"The DJB will no longer tolerate wastage of water or illegal connections. The entire society has to suffer because of the mistakes of one or two people," Chadha said at a meeting with officials.

He said the DJB will conduct a month-long vigilance campaign to create awareness about judicious use of water.

Challans will also be issued against anyone found having illegal connection, wasting water or dumping garbage in sewer lines.

"It has also been found that water meant for domestic purposes is used for non-domestic purposes. Any individual or body found guilty of such an offence must be issued a challan on the spot," Chadha said.

All authorised officers of DJB can check for water wastage from overflowing tanks or misuse of water for gardening, etc. and file challans at designated courts of the special metropolitan magistrates of their respective areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board DJB Raghav Chadha
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp