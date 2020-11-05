Delhi Women and Child Development department staff to make attendance record via WhatsApp

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Officers or field staff of the Women and Child Development of the Delhi government will now have to send their daily attendance - morning and evening - through their live locations in a WhatsApp group created specifically for the purpose last month.

The move was taken by the department to curb absenteeism and ensure its employees adhere to duty timings. Senior officials of the department said the arrangement was made after it was observed that some were deliberately not following the office timings.

The minister in-charge, Rajendra Pal Gautam, was not pleased with the development and has warned of strict action failing to comply with the order, said an official aware of the matter. “Despite the instructions, some were not sending their attendance and location through text messages. Therefore, fresh directives were issued asking them to send locations through WhatsApp,” he said.

Following the fresh set of instructions, each officer will be required to send daily attendance reports through live location in the official social messaging group on arrival and before leaving the office.

"No location shared through text message will be considered and district officers will also need to send locations if they are out on the field visit.They have also been directed to post their daily arrival and departure attendance failing which it would be assumed that the officer is not reporting to work and action will be initiated against the erring officers as per the service rules," said the official.