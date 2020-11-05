STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-ticketing to be promoted in Delhi Transport Corporation, cluster buses by giving discounts

The E-ticketing facility was first launched in August in cluster buses, After which, the facility was introduced in DTC buses as well. 

Delhi Transport Corporation, DTC buses

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a bid to promote contactless ticketing in public transport buses such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster bus services, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is planning to give 10 per cent relaxation to those who buy a ticket through the ‘Charted App’ or by scanning a QR code.  

'Currently, the transport department gives 10 per cent off on buying tickets through ONE smart card. 
The ONE card initiative was launched last year by the transport department in association with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

According to sources, the main aim behind introducing the relaxation is to promote the E-ticketing facility in Delhi Public transport systems amid the COVID pandemic. A meeting was held by the transport department and DTC to discuss the proposals and implementation scheme. 

"To provide safety and maintain social distancing among the passengers inside the bus is one of the major priority of the scheme. Now, the limit of only 20 persons will be allowed in the buses have also been removed. Thus, this scheme will help in reducing crowd at ticketing areas of buses and also stop the spread of COVID-19," said a source. 

The plan is currently in the initial planning stage. Once, the project is ready, public suggestions will also be incorporated. Further, in the beginning, the relaxation will only be provided in cluster buses on a pilot basis. After the results of the pilot project comes in, it will be implemented across DTC buses as well, said the source. 

The E-ticketing facility was first launched in August in cluster buses, After which, the facility was introduced in DTC buses as well. Currently, the contactless ticketing facility is available in around 700 DTC and cluster buses in the city.

