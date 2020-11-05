MNC executive shot at in Gurugram, critically injured

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old woman was shot in the head from close range by three unidentified men in Gurugram while she was travelling in an SUV along with her friend who escaped unhurt. The deceased is an executive with a MNC.

Police said that the woman, identified as Pooja Sharma, was shot on Tuesday night in Sector 65 of the millennium city near the southern peripheral road while she was on a drive with her friend Sagar Manchanda. The two had apparently gone out for dinner and it was on their way back that the incident took place.

Three masked men on a bike intercepted their car, following which two of them came near the car with loaded pistols. After Pooja did not comply with their demand of lowering the window pane, one of them opened fire. When she tried to drive away, the man fired again, and ultimately it was this shot that hit Pooja in the head.

She was rushed to a hospital and is presently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital. Her condition is said to be critical. A case of attempt to murder, common intention and the Arms Act was registered at Sector 65 police station on the complaint filed by Manchanda.

Police are now scanning the CCTV footage from different locations in Gurugram to identify the suspects. Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime Branch) said, "We are investigating the matter and will ascertain the exact reason of the crime after the arrests."