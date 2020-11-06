As COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, Centre flags high mortality, low RT-PCR tests

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a review of Covid-19 situation in Delhi, which is currently witnessing the third wave of the pandemic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan expressed concern at the mortality rate in the capital which is higher than the national average.

Comparing the Covid trajectory of Delhi with that of the country, Vardhan said, “The recovery rate of India is currently more than 92% while that of Delhi is 89%.

Against a national case fatality rate of 1.49%, Delhi continues to have a fatality rate of 1.71%.” For the last several days, Delhi has been recording the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country after Kerala and authorities have attributed the rapid surge to gatherings during Dussehra and rising pollution.

Vardhan expressed particular concern over the surge in cases and the high positivity rate in North, Central, North East, East, North West and South East districts of Delhi. According to the Union health ministry, Delhi continues to have a highly skewed rapid antigen testing to RT-PCR ratio — 77% of the tests are RAT based while RT-PCR comprises only 23% of the total tests.

Noting that false-negative results might give way to complacency among the infected, Vardhan pressed for mandatory testing of all RAT negative persons if they develop influenza-like or severe acute respiratory symptoms.

Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control, cautioned the state health authorities to be alert and requested for the formation of a committee of medical experts for better clinical management of Covid patients.

In the meeting, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain requested the Centre to increase the number of ICU beds at AIIMS-Delhi and other central hospitals to augment the present capacity which has come under strain.