STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

As COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, Centre flags high mortality, low RT-PCR tests

Comparing the Covid trajectory of Delhi with that of the country, Vardhan said, “The recovery rate of India is currently more than 92% while that of Delhi is 89%.

Published: 06th November 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi.

A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a review of Covid-19 situation in Delhi, which is currently witnessing the third wave of the pandemic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan expressed concern at the mortality rate in the capital which is higher than the national average.

Comparing the Covid trajectory of Delhi with that of the country, Vardhan said, “The recovery rate of India is currently more than 92% while that of Delhi is 89%.

Against a national case fatality rate of 1.49%, Delhi continues to have a fatality rate of 1.71%.” For the last several days, Delhi has been recording the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country after Kerala and authorities have attributed the rapid surge to gatherings during Dussehra and rising pollution. 

Vardhan expressed particular concern over the surge in cases and the high positivity rate in North, Central, North East, East, North West and South East districts of Delhi.  According to the Union health ministry, Delhi continues to have a highly skewed rapid antigen testing to RT-PCR ratio — 77% of the tests are RAT based while RT-PCR comprises only 23% of the total tests.

Noting that false-negative results might give way to complacency among the infected, Vardhan pressed for mandatory testing of all RAT negative persons if they develop influenza-like or severe acute respiratory symptoms.

Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control, cautioned the state health authorities to be alert and requested for the formation of a committee of medical experts for better clinical management of Covid patients.

In the meeting, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain requested the Centre to increase the number of ICU beds at AIIMS-Delhi and other central hospitals to augment the present capacity which has come under strain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Delhi covid cases coronavirus
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp