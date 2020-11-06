Delhi airport sees big rise in freighter movements, cargo volumes for September

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Delhi International Airport witnessed a significant surge in cargo tonnage and cargo aircraft movements in September.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that the development means gradual opening up of economic activities in the country over the past few months after the lockdown is showing positive signs of recovery.

According to DIAL, the airport recorded the largest ever cargo aircraft movement of 2,366 flights in September.

The facility handled the highest ever monthly cargo volume of around 77,000 metric million tonnes after April.

With this, Delhi Airport cargo throughput has met an impressive recovery of 94 per cent in September in comparison to the same month last year, said a press release by the DIAL.

“Between April and September, Delhi Airport handled nearly 288,000 MT of cargo; which is expected to grow further in the coming months. The above milestone of highest ever freighter traffic movement has been accomplished with continued support from all the stakeholders of the air cargo community, whom the Delhi Airport Team works with,” said the statement.

DIAL has also recently developed three additional freighter parking bays, taking the total number of dedicated freighter bays to 12. “Air cargo plays a critical role contributing to the economic sustainability of a country with round-the-clock operations.

The most significant impact witnessed from Covid-19 pandemic is, all stakeholders including exporters, importers, logistics companies, freight forwarders/agents, government, airlines, cargo terminal operators, airports coming together to synergise and successfully collaborate to keep the industry flying high and moving ahead against all odds”, said chief executive officer (CEO) of DIAL Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.