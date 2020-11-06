STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to hold livestream Lakshmi Puja this Diwali

Kejriwal said instead of a light and laser show at Connaught Place like last year on the occasion of Diwali, he would be performing Puja at home with his cabinet colleagues, it will be live-streamed.

Published: 06th November 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Urging city residents to remain indoors in view of Covid situation in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal on Thursday invited them to join Diwali celebrations and Lakshmi Puja planned by the government from their homes.

Kejriwal said instead of a light and laser show at Connaught Place like last year on the occasion of Diwali, he would be performing Puja at home with his cabinet colleagues, which will be live-streamed.  “Pollution is at its peak right now. Last year, we had vowed to not burn crackers. We had celebrated together at Connaught Place through a light show. We will celebrate Diwali together this year as well without burning crackers… On November 14, at 7:39 PM, we will perform Lakshmi Puja together,” he said.

Addressing a webcast, the CM said that he requests the people of Delhi to not burn crackers this year for your children and families. “I wish to appeal to my brothers and sisters in Delhi to join in the Puja celebrations. I believe that when the people of Delhi will perform Lakshmi Puja from their homes at the same time, it will generate a very positive atmosphere and good vibes in Delhi,” he said. 

The government on Thursday announced the ban on sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers from November 7-30. Last year, the government had organised a four-day long event— laser and light show—at Connaught Place to discourage people from bursting crackers on Diwali. Addressing the digital press conference, Kejriwal said that the Covid situation of is deteriorating due to pollution. 

He added that the government had found an effective way to prevent stubble burning.  “The farmers do not need to burn stubble, they can use a chemical developed by the PUSA Institute on the fields, and the stubble turns into manure in just 20 days. I hope that this is the last year when we have to suffer due to pollution. No government should be able to make any excuse as Delhi has given an alternative to all the states,” he said.  

‘reduce vehicle usage by 30%’
A CPCB task force on Thursday suggested government and private offices and other establishments to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent. Implementing agencies were asked to step up their efforts, be more vigilant, and ensure quick action, including redressal of complaints on SAMEER and other social media platforms

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Lakshmi Puja
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp