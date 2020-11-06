Delhi government to hold livestream Lakshmi Puja this Diwali

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Urging city residents to remain indoors in view of Covid situation in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal on Thursday invited them to join Diwali celebrations and Lakshmi Puja planned by the government from their homes.

Kejriwal said instead of a light and laser show at Connaught Place like last year on the occasion of Diwali, he would be performing Puja at home with his cabinet colleagues, which will be live-streamed. “Pollution is at its peak right now. Last year, we had vowed to not burn crackers. We had celebrated together at Connaught Place through a light show. We will celebrate Diwali together this year as well without burning crackers… On November 14, at 7:39 PM, we will perform Lakshmi Puja together,” he said.

Addressing a webcast, the CM said that he requests the people of Delhi to not burn crackers this year for your children and families. “I wish to appeal to my brothers and sisters in Delhi to join in the Puja celebrations. I believe that when the people of Delhi will perform Lakshmi Puja from their homes at the same time, it will generate a very positive atmosphere and good vibes in Delhi,” he said.

The government on Thursday announced the ban on sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers from November 7-30. Last year, the government had organised a four-day long event— laser and light show—at Connaught Place to discourage people from bursting crackers on Diwali. Addressing the digital press conference, Kejriwal said that the Covid situation of is deteriorating due to pollution.

He added that the government had found an effective way to prevent stubble burning. “The farmers do not need to burn stubble, they can use a chemical developed by the PUSA Institute on the fields, and the stubble turns into manure in just 20 days. I hope that this is the last year when we have to suffer due to pollution. No government should be able to make any excuse as Delhi has given an alternative to all the states,” he said.

‘reduce vehicle usage by 30%’

A CPCB task force on Thursday suggested government and private offices and other establishments to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent. Implementing agencies were asked to step up their efforts, be more vigilant, and ensure quick action, including redressal of complaints on SAMEER and other social media platforms