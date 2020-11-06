Delhi High Court seeks government-funded colleges’ response on plea filed by DUSU

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of 12 Delhi University colleges, which are fully funded by the AAP government, on a plea challenging the decision asking the institutes to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the Students Society Fund.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the 12 colleges and asked them to respond to the petition filed by Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), which has challenged the October 16 order of Delhi government asking the institutes to pay the salaries of over 1,500 staff from the students fund.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 9, when another similar petition is to be heard.

“Let some money come to these colleges and teachers also,” the judge observed. The high court said the October 23 interim order, putting a stay on the decision asking the 12 DU colleges to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the students’ fund, will continue till further orders.

The high court had on October 23 issued notice to the Directorate of Higher Education, Delhi University and Delhi government and sought their replies on the petition by DUSU. It had earlier observed that in the blame game between the AAP government and DU colleges, teachers cannot be allowed to suffer. It had also observed that DU is the guardian of all its colleges and there is some responsibility of the varsity to put things in order.