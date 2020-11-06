STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police books YouTuber Gaurav Wasan accused of cheating 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner

The case was registered against the YouTuber following a complaint lodged by Prasad on October 31, nearly a month after the video went viral.

Published: 06th November 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:22 AM

Kanta Prasad serving the crowds.

Kanta Prasad serving the crowds.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for allegedly misappropriating funds received as donation for the owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’, an eatery in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. 

Kanta Prasad (80), the owner of the eatery, had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shot by Wasan and shared widely across social media platforms recently.

The case was registered against the YouTuber following a complaint lodged by Prasad on October 31, nearly a month after the video went viral.

In his complaint to police, Prasad alleged that Wasan “intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of  donation... without providing any information to the complainant”.

Wasan, however, denied the allegations. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “After we received a complaint, preliminary enquiry was done and an FIR was registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Indian Penal Code and an investigation has been initiated.”   

Earlier in the day, Prasad said he was hurt over being called “greedy” by some people on the social media after he lodged a complaint against Wasan and challenged the YouTuber to disclose his bank details to prove his innocence.

Talking to reporters at a press conference, Prasad, accompanied by his lawyer Prem Joshi and blogger Tushant, claimed that Wasan gave him a cheque of Rs 2.33 lakh on October 26 after the YouTuber was trolled for not handing over the donation amount to Prasad.

