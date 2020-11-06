STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Court stays order directing lodging of FIR on alleged murder of women

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav issued notice to Ahmed on the revision petition filed by the police against the magistrate court's order.

Published: 06th November 2020 08:35 PM

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Friday stayed, till next date of hearing, an order directing the police to register an FIR on a complaint filed by a man who claimed to have witnessed burqa-clad women being killed during the February riots in north east northeast Delhi.

A magistrate court had on October 26 said police cannot refuse to lodge the case for investigating the allegations of complainant Nisar Ahmed on the grounds that the complaint has been allegedly clubbed with some other case.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav issued notice to Ahmed on the revision petition filed by the police against the magistrate court's order.

The court stayed the magistrate court's order till November 19, the next date of hearing.

The magistrate court had said that it failed to appreciate how the police could even claim that Ahmed's allegations were false and without any evidence before conducting any proper investigation, of which FIR was the commencing point as per the law.

Ahmed claimed he had seen some burqa-clad women or looking like Muslims were killed by swords and their bodies thrown into Bhagirathi Nala.

The police reply had stated that Ahmed's complaint was clubbed with the complaint filed by Aas Mohammad, in which he alleged that he was looted by unknown rioters on February 25, and an FIR has been registered in the theft case.

Ahmed's counsel had contended that Mohammad's complaint was different from his complaint, which related to alleged murders, looting, assault, arson, intimidation and rioting witnessed by him.

The court had said that even further investigation in the registered FIR would not cover the required proper investigation in the allegations levelled by Ahmed.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

