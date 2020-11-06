STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yamuna floodplain revival nears halfway mark

According to senior officials, the restoration project covering roughly 200 hectares of land aims to revive 
river’s ecology

Published: 06th November 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Senior officials of the ministry at the project site on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nature lovers will be able to enjoy trekking along the Yamuna next year as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is expected to complete restoration and rejuvenation of the floodplain by June.

The project, covering 200 hectare (Ha) land, to revive ecology, wetland, water conservation, and promoting flora and fauna in the riverbed at Asita west was launched following the direction of the National Green Tribunal.

Senior officials said that almost half the work is done. “About 93 Ha has already been developed of 200 Ha land was earmarked for the project in Asita West from Old Railway Bridge to ITO Barrage and national highway (NH) 24 to DND flyway. Remaining work on 107 is likely to be completed by June 2021,” said an official.

Asita is another name of river Yamuna. To review the progress, the secretary of ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Durga Shanker Mishra along with vice chancellor of DDA Anurag Jain and other senior officials of the ministry visited the site. Professor CR Babu from Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems (CEMDE), who is helping the authority in the revival of the floodplain, was also present.

As part of the project, basic issues of civic amenities such as public access to the river, waiting sheds, pathways, sitting benches and other public conveniences are also being created to draw nature lovers. “Creation or revival of wetlands for the augmentation of flood water, plantation of riverine grasses and trees, and development of greenways, cycle tracks and trails for the public have been planned. Once the project is completed, it will help in cleaning water and conservation.

It will also serve as public space for recreation. Total100 Ha land has been taken up for rejuvenation and restoration near DND Flyover. Around 80 per cent work including plantation there is completed and remaining is likely to be finished soon,” said the official.

The DDA is also working on restoration and rejuvenation of about 1,500 hectares of Yamuna floodplain on its eastern bank. The land-owning agency has already roped in experts, including ecologists, to spruce up landscaping, greening and carry out plantations for the restoration of wetlands and riverine ecosystems. 
The DDA had made a plan for the 1,476-hectare riverfront development along Yamuna last year, where the entire stretch was divided into ten pockets.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

