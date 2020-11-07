STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government increases COVID bed capacity in 21 hospitals as daily cases cross 7,000-mark

The orders issued by the health department has asked the hospital medical superintendents to update the data at the earliest in the Delhi government’s Covid-19 app.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers wearing masks participate in a Covid-19 awareness campaign in Central Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Volunteers wearing masks participate in a Covid-19 awareness campaign in Central Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the upward surge in Covid-19 cases continues to haunt the city, with the daily tally crossing 7,000-mark for the third consecutive day on Friday, the AAP government has decided to increase the bed capacity at 21 hospitals, including private and state government-run ones.

The state-run hospitals where the number of beds has been increased include Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Ambedkar Hospital, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Burari Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.

“The Delhi government has decided to augment the availability of beds for Covid patients in these hospitals in addition to the already existing ones, this will be paramount in order to successfully combat the third wave,” tweeted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The 14 private hospitals where the bed capacity has been increased are Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Metro Hospital, Venkateshwar, St Stephens, Apollo Sarita Vihar, Fortis Super Specialty Shalimar Bagh, Max Patparganj and Saket, BLK Hospital, Fortis Escorts Okhla, Dharamshila, Tirath Ram Shah Hosp, Sant Parmanand Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram.

The orders issued by the health department has asked the hospital medical superintendents to update the data at the earliest in the Delhi government’s Covid-19 app.

Currently, a total of 15,845 beds are available in different city hospitals of which, 8,183 are vacant as per the app.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also said the third wave is also expected to end quickly as it did earlier in the second and first wave and urged the residents to continue wearing masks during the festive season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp