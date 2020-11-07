Delhi government increases COVID bed capacity in 21 hospitals as daily cases cross 7,000-mark

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the upward surge in Covid-19 cases continues to haunt the city, with the daily tally crossing 7,000-mark for the third consecutive day on Friday, the AAP government has decided to increase the bed capacity at 21 hospitals, including private and state government-run ones.

The state-run hospitals where the number of beds has been increased include Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Ambedkar Hospital, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Burari Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.

“The Delhi government has decided to augment the availability of beds for Covid patients in these hospitals in addition to the already existing ones, this will be paramount in order to successfully combat the third wave,” tweeted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The 14 private hospitals where the bed capacity has been increased are Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Metro Hospital, Venkateshwar, St Stephens, Apollo Sarita Vihar, Fortis Super Specialty Shalimar Bagh, Max Patparganj and Saket, BLK Hospital, Fortis Escorts Okhla, Dharamshila, Tirath Ram Shah Hosp, Sant Parmanand Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram.

The orders issued by the health department has asked the hospital medical superintendents to update the data at the earliest in the Delhi government’s Covid-19 app.

Currently, a total of 15,845 beds are available in different city hospitals of which, 8,183 are vacant as per the app.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also said the third wave is also expected to end quickly as it did earlier in the second and first wave and urged the residents to continue wearing masks during the festive season.