Delhi riots: AAP government gives nod to prosecute Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has given prosecution sanction against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid, who was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with a case related to the February communal violence in north-east Delhi.

A senior official of the Delhi Police Crime Branch confirmed the development and added that the sanction was given about 10 days ago, and Khalid might now be named in the supplementary charge sheet. “The sanction for prosecution has been approved in all the Delhi riots-related cases registered by the police. Now, it is up to the courts to see who are the accused,” a senior Delhi government functionary said.

The police officer added that prosecution sanction from the Union Home Ministry against Khalid in connection with the Delhi riots conspiracy case had also been received. “To prosecute one under Section 13 of the UAPA, we need sanction from the MHA, which we have already received. For prosecution under Section 16,17 and 18 of the UAPA, we have received the sanction from the Delhi government,” the officer added. Khalid was arrested on September 13 under the UAPA Act in a case related to the communal violence.

He was arrested after 11 hours of interrogation. Earlier, he was questioned by the Crime Branch for a couple of hours on September 2 and also booked under the UAPA in another case related to the riots. At least 53 people had lost their lives and around 200 were injured in the communal violence that broke out on February 24 after a clash between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control.

In April, Khalid’s name figured in the FIR registered in connection with the riots. In the FIR, the police had claimed that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy”, which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others. He was booked for the offences of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting.

Khalid’s father slams kejriwal

Slamming Kejriwal, Khalid’s father SQR Ilyas tweeted: “Arvindkejriwal unveiled.” Taking to Twitter, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said: “Mr Kejriwal, each and every betrayal won’t be forgotten.” “I am happy for my friends in the US. Regardless of the outcome, they can take solace in the fact that they at least have a real opposition,” Shehla Rashid tweeted

15 accused UNDER uapa

Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, JMI student Tanha, Gulfisha Khatoon, ex-Cong councillor Ishrat Jahan, JCC members Zargar, Meeran Haider, Shafa-Ur-Rehman, suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, activist Khalid Saifi, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohd Salim Khan and Athar Khan