Delhi violence: Court to hear on November 9 interim bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan

The court had allowed the application moved by the prosecution seeking the conduct of physical measurement, photography and videography of accused Shahrukh Pathan in FSL Rohini.

Published: 07th November 2020 01:40 PM

Shahrukh Pathan

Mohammed Shahrukh who waved a gun at Delhi Police personnel in the Jaffrabad-Maujpur area (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will hear on November 9 the interim bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during the northeast Delhi violence, citing his mother's health issues.

Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat on Friday allowed an application to prepone the hearing on the interim bail application on account of surgery of the mother of the accused, which is to be done on November 10, 2020. Earlier, the hearing was scheduled on November 12.

The interim bail plea was moved through advocates Asgar Khan, Abdul Tahir Khan and Tariq Nasir.

Earlier, the court had allowed the application moved by the prosecution seeking the conduct of physical measurement, photography and videography of accused Shahrukh Pathan in FSL Rohini as the same was found to be essential for confirmation of the identity of the accused as well as for the purposes of the investigation in the present case and the concerned Jail Superintendent was directed to produce the accused Shahrukh Pathan in FSL Rohini.

Delhi Police has already filed a chargesheet in the Karkardooma court against Pathan in connection with the matter pertaining to the violence that ensued in northeast Delhi in February this year.

According to police, after the incident in February, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was later arrested. During the investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son and that he had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down.

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

