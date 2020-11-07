Delhi's Rohtak Road to be reconstructed after nine years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to the commuters, the Rohtak Road is going to get a makeover after nine years. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday laid the foundation stone for the redevlopment of Rohtak Road.

Originally constructed in 2011, the road is currently in bad condition with several potholes. The road will be reconstructed from Zakhira to Delhi border and will ease the commute from Bahadurgarh to Delhi and Delhi to Mundka. The laying of foundation stone ceremony was also attended by the Urban Development minister Satyendar Jain.

Speaking at the occasion, Kejriwal said, “It was a long due request from the people of the area, and the ones traveling via it to get the road reconstructed. Every road undergoes repair in five years, but it has been nine years since its establishment and the over-usage has led to damage.” The estimated time for reconstruction of the road is six months.

However, the government said that it will try to make it available for use in just four months. The total cost of the redevelopment project is Rs 25 crore. The redevelopment will be carried out with the use of the latest cold-milling technology, in which the upper layer of the road will be recycled and reused in the redevelopment of the road.

“The use of the latest technology reduces the cost of any project by 10-15% through the reuse of old resources. The road is 13.33 km long, and 200 ft wide. The road was first constructed in 2011 and was to be redeveloped in 2016 by NHAI.

However, the project has now been taken up by the Delhi government due to no sanction of funds by the NHAI,” said an official. The officials further added that the strengthening of the road will lead to less water-logging and will resolve the issue of traffic congestion.