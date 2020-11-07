STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 30 kg of firecrackers seized from shop in Delhi, owner held

The police said that the shopkeeper has been arrested and a case registered in this regard under sections of the Explosives Act at Dabri police station.

Published: 07th November 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

Representational image (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 30 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Delhi's Dabri area and its owner arrested, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Bansal was arrested on Friday after two policemen on patrolling duty received information that illegal firecrackers were stored in a shop in Raja Puri in Dabri, they said.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that on reaching the spot, the police found 34.6 kg of unauthorised crackers in possession of Bansal. The police said that the shopkeeper has been arrested and a case registered in this regard under sections of the Explosives Act at Dabri police station.

Amid rising pollution levels and a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including green crackers, from November 7 to 30. Given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, bursting of firecrackers is not favourable "for the large cause of community health", the government had said in its order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dabri area Delhi firecrackers Delhi illegal firecrackers
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp