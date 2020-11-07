Role models to inspire juniors crack NEET-JEE

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of Delhi government schools who cracked the NEET and JEE will now be “role models” for inspiring their juniors. The Directorate of Education (DoE) will place 622 role models — 569 who cleared NEET and 53 successful JEE aspirants — in each of the zones in the city.

“It is admirable to share the achievements of the students of Government schools who qualified the competitive Examinations JEE (Mains/Advance) and NEET this year. They have become the role model of the students studying in Government schools who are aspiring for Medical and Engineering Profession,” the DoE said in circular.

The idea is to inform the various processes involved for medical and engineering aspirants. “They may also not know the method of preparation, fee structure, institutions and availability of facilities for financial assistance.” As per the DOE, the role models will motivate students of their school and those nearby whenever they would be available as per their convenience. Currently, the students are interacting with their juniors through online messaging tools such as WhatsApp, Google Meet, and Zoom.

The DoE asked principals to help the alumni students reach out to their juniors through digital mode till

the schools re-open