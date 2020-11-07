STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

US polls 2020: Told Kamala yesterday she's going to win, says proud uncle on Harris' feat

Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the US.

Published: 07th November 2020 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Soaking in the moment of glory, Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Senator Kamala Harris, on Saturday said he told her niece a day earlier that she was "going to win" to become the next US vice president.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.

Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the US.

She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.

Delhi-based Balachandran said he was feeling "proud and happy", describing Harris as a fighter.

"Biden-Harris victory is what we wanted to see.

And, given the numbers, I told Kamala yesterday that she is going to win," he told PTI when asked if the counting process made him tense.

Biden, the 77-year-old former vice president, will become the 46th president of the United States, the CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

"This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started," Harris tweeted.

She was born to two immigrant parents: a Black father and an Indian mother.

Her father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from Chennai.

In an interview to PTI in August, Balachandran had said that Harris' nomination as the vice presidential candidate was a "historic moment", but it was not a surprise at all for him.

Harris' maternal uncle had said that she would script many firsts if she won and expressed the hope her top-level position would give Indians in the US "greater access" in interacting with the US administration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopalan Balachandran Kamala Harris US Elections 2020 US Polls 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp