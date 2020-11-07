STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Will sit on dharna if Delhi government doesn't compensate firecracker traders for losses: Vijay Goel

The Delhi government on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including green crackers, from November 7 to 30.

Published: 07th November 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel met firecracker traders here on Saturday and said he will sit on a dharna if the Delhi government does not compensate them for the losses due to the ban imposed on crackers in the city.

He said the Delhi government and police issued scores of licenses in October for selling firecrackers and traders had picked up stock by the time the ban was announced.

Amid rising pollution levels and a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including green crackers, from November 7 to 30.

Given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, bursting of firecrackers is not favourable "for the large cause of community health", the government had said in its order.

Goel, who met traders in Jama Masjid area, said, "Who will compensate the traders and shopkeepers who had purchased firecrackers after getting licences? If the Delhi government does not compensate them for the losses, I will sit on dharna here from tomorrow."

The former Union minister hit out at the Delhi government for not fulfilling its promise to install smog towers, control industrial and road dust, and buy electric buses to help solve the problem of air pollution in the city.

However, the government hastily banned firecrackers, he said.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, 138 licences for firecracker shops were issued this year.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is deteriorating due to rising air pollution.

He has termed the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in the city as the "third wave" of the pandemic.

On Friday, Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 7,178 COVID-19 cases which took its tally to 4,23,831.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Goel BJP Delhi Government Delhi Firecrackers
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp