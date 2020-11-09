STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curb on government expenses to continue till year-end in Delhi

The fresh order issued by the finance department said that restriction would continue till December 31.

Published: 09th November 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (EPS | Anil shakya)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia. (EPS | Anil shakya)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the coronavirus cases rising again, the Delhi government has decided to continue restrictions put on its expenditures given the pressure on resources and for better cash management to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. 

“The matter was examined because of the outbreak of Covid- 19 in the city and its impact on the economic conditions after which it has been decided to restrict expenditures further till December 31. The decision was also approved by the finance minister,” said a government official. 

Finance Minister Manish Sisodia in July had ordered all expenses to be authorised by his department as most expenses were to be focused on fighting the pandemic.

In September, the department had withdrawn the said directive, which allowed all department heads or administrative secretaries to incur expenditures as per the budget. However, within a week, the curb was reintroduced. 

As per the order, during the pandemic, secretaries and HoDs are authorised to incur expenditures required for the functioning of respective departments only. 

Spending such as salaries, allowances, medical reimbursement, power or water bills and other essential petty expenses including the purchase of stationery are also allowed.

Payment of pension to senior citizens, widows, unemployment allowances to the disabled and immediate financial assistance to bereaved family members under the Delhi Family Benefits Scheme are permitted too. 

In addition to laundry and kitchen expenses of all the hospitals, the authorised officials may also incur expenditure related to the directorate of information and publicity.

As per the restriction order, the department will have to seek necessary relaxation from the Council of Ministers before incurring the expenditure having financial implication of more than Rs 1 crore. For all other expenditures up to Rs 1 crore; the department is required to take necessary prior relaxation from the finance department.

According to government officials, all future plans have been shelved as budgets allocated to various departments have been withdrawn. 

“The departments had different plans but after the outbreak, all of them have been put on hold as no budget is available this year,” said a official.

