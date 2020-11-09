STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government invited to talk on zero emission

Vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission, Delhi, Jasmine Shah will virtually represent the Delhi government at the event on November 11.

Published: 09th November 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

environments day

Delhi is among the four global cities chosen to share experiences in the session. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has received invitation from nonprofit body Climate Group to share its experience at the ‘Race to Zero Dialogues: Launching the global race to zero emission mobility’, according to a statement.

Vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission, Delhi, Jasmine Shah will virtually represent the Delhi government at the event on November 11.

He will participate in the session ‘Governments leading the way’ to share experiences on how governments can effectively lead the transition to zero emission vehicles.

Delhi is among the four global cities chosen to share experiences in the session, the statement said.

It’s a privilege for the Delhi government to be invited at the prestigious Race to Zero Dialogues to share its experiences and vision on transition to zero emission vehicles, Shah said.

It is because of the “bold and ambitious vision” of CM Arvind Kejriwal on pollution and specifically electric vehicles, that Delhi’s policy is being “hailed” as an example globally, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Climate Group AAP zero emission
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp