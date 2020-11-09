Delhi government invited to talk on zero emission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has received invitation from nonprofit body Climate Group to share its experience at the ‘Race to Zero Dialogues: Launching the global race to zero emission mobility’, according to a statement.

Vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission, Delhi, Jasmine Shah will virtually represent the Delhi government at the event on November 11.

He will participate in the session ‘Governments leading the way’ to share experiences on how governments can effectively lead the transition to zero emission vehicles.



Delhi is among the four global cities chosen to share experiences in the session, the statement said.

It’s a privilege for the Delhi government to be invited at the prestigious Race to Zero Dialogues to share its experiences and vision on transition to zero emission vehicles, Shah said.



It is because of the “bold and ambitious vision” of CM Arvind Kejriwal on pollution and specifically electric vehicles, that Delhi’s policy is being “hailed” as an example globally, he said.