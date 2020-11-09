Former Facebook staff agrees to talk to Delhi Assembly panel headed by Raghav Chadha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Facebook’s former employee, Mark S Luckie, has agreed to depose before the Delhi legislative assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee headed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha, said a statement issued by the committee on Sunday.

For the very first time, an international Facebook employee has come forward to depose before a committee in India, added the statement. According to the statement, Luckie is digital strategist and author, who worked with Facebook Inc from 2017 to 2018.

The committee will convene its meeting on Tuesday at Delhi Vidhan Sabha.



The panel, in August, decided to summon Facebook officials as it initiated proceedings over complaints about the social media giant’s alleged ‘deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content’ in India.

The development comes in the backdrop of a report published in the Wall Street Journal, citing interviews with Facebook insiders to claim that a senior India policy executive intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts.