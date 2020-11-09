MCDs to work towards 'neat and clean' festivities, says Delhi BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP will start monitoring the performance of councillors in the three partyruled municipal corporations from Monday in a bid to give the city a “neat, clean and festive” look before Diwali and Chhath.

The party has deployed 70 senior leaders in each Assembly segment to coordinate with local BJP councilors to ensure cleanliness at public places, main roads, markets, parks, religious places and cleaning of drains and urinals, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday.

“The move is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on cleanliness and to promote a healthy competition among the BJP councillors to make their wards best in terms of sanitation during the festival season,” he said.

For three days beginning Monday, the party leaders will assess the performance of BJP councillors in their wards by checking the cleanliness of roads, parks and other public places, Sachdeva, who is the convener of the programme, said.

“The performance of councillors will be assessed and the best three from each of the three municipal corporations, who score the highest out of hundred, will be felicitated by party president Adesh Gupta,” he said. The Delhi BJP leaders will also guide the councillors about steps to improve and maintain cleanliness in the wards, he added.

The team of leaders deployed for monitoring the work of councillors include many who have a long experience of working at the municipal corporations and other bodies besides serving as office-bearers in the party organisation, Sachdeva said.

Blueprint in place



The BJP has deployed 70 senior leaders in each Assembly segment to coordinate with local BJP

councillors to ensure cleanliness at public places, main roads, markets, and religious places ahead of Diwali