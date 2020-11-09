STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MCDs to work towards 'neat and clean' festivities, says Delhi BJP

The party has deployed 70 senior leaders in each Assembly segment to coordinate with local BJP councilors to ensure cleanliness at public places, main roads, markets, parks.

Published: 09th November 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

The Delhi BJP leaders will also guide the councillors about steps to improve and maintain cleanliness in the wards.

The Delhi BJP leaders will also guide the councillors about steps to improve and maintain cleanliness in the wards. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP will start monitoring the performance of councillors in the three partyruled municipal corporations from Monday in a bid to give the city a “neat, clean and festive” look before Diwali and Chhath.

The party has deployed 70 senior leaders in each Assembly segment to coordinate with local BJP councilors to ensure cleanliness at public places, main roads, markets, parks, religious places and cleaning of drains and urinals, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday.

“The move is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on cleanliness and to promote a healthy competition among the BJP councillors to make their wards best in terms of sanitation during the festival season,” he said. 

For three days beginning Monday, the party leaders will assess the performance of BJP councillors in their wards by checking the cleanliness of roads, parks and other public places, Sachdeva, who is the convener of the programme, said.

“The performance of councillors will be assessed and the best three from each of the three municipal corporations, who score the highest out of hundred, will be felicitated by party president Adesh Gupta,” he said. The Delhi BJP leaders will also guide the councillors about steps to improve and maintain cleanliness in the wards, he added.

The team of leaders deployed for monitoring the work of councillors include many who have a long experience of working at the municipal corporations and other bodies besides serving as office-bearers in the party organisation, Sachdeva said. 

Blueprint in place

The BJP has deployed 70 senior leaders in each Assembly segment to coordinate with local BJP
councillors to ensure cleanliness at public places, main roads, markets, and religious places ahead of Diwali

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi BJP MCD
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp