AAP releases Rs 21 crore grant for staff salary to four Delhi University colleges

A dozen DU colleges are fully funded by the Delhi government. The GIA to these colleges was released after the High Court intervention on November 4.

Published: 10th November 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 09:35 AM

Delhi University

​Another Rs 1.65 crore has been released to meet the other dues.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After months of wrangling and court hearings, the AAP government on Monday released Rs 21.075 crore Grant in Aid towards payment of salaries to the staff of four fully-funded colleges of Delhi University — Bhagini Nivedita College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.

A dozen DU colleges are fully funded by the Delhi government. The GIA to these colleges was released after the High Court intervention on November 4.As per a circular released by Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), the government has only released Rs 19.40 crore, of which Rs 6.46 crore has been released to Aditi Mahavidyala, Rs 7.70 crore to Bhagini Nivedita College, Rs 5.40 crore for Shaheed Sukhdev College and the rest to Bhim Rao Ambedkar College. 

“In view of economic constraints, GIA is being released to meet the urgent expenditure under salary head and other purposes such as expenses on power and water,” said a government statement.

It said it would not pay salaries to the teachers or staff appointed by a college without the approval of the Delhi government, said the circular signed by Narendar Passi, Deputy director, DHE.

It warned of action against those who facilitated these violations. 

“The money spent on salary for the posts created without the permissions of GNCTD, may be recovered from officials involved in making such a decision,” said the circular.

Manoj Sinha, Secretary of DU principal association said, “We welcome the government move, but this is not a one-time solution. The remaining colleges should also be granted funds.” 

