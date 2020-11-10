Capital likely to see higher demand for power in winter 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This winter, Delhi is likely to see more demand for power supply up to 5480 MW, surpassing last year’s winter demand, claimed BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, which is a joint venture of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and Delhi govt.

“Last year, it peaked at 5343 MW. The peak winter power demand in BRPL and BYPL areas had reached 2020 MW and 1165 MW respectively during last winter. This year, it is expected to reach 2200 MW and 1270 MW for BRPL and BYPL respectively,” it said in a statement.

“The back-bone of BSES’ power-supply arrangements during the winter-months includes long-term agreements from power-plants, including Hydro and Delhi-based gas-fuelled generating stations. Additionally, BSES is also receiving 190+ MW of wind power, 25 MW from Waste-to-Energy and 70 MW of solar power from SECI,” the discom added.

The firm is also being helped by over 90 MW of roof-top solar power installed on roof-tops in South, West, East and Central Delhi.

“Apart from these, BSES discoms are using avenues like reserve shutdown, power exchange and ensuring sufficient spinning reserves to dispose of surplus power as well as ensuring reliable power supply, as also making arrangements to get power during summer months,” the statement said.

It also said that in case of any unforeseeable contingency, BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange which is available at economical rates.

It is also using advanced load-forecasting statistical to accurately forecast power demand.

