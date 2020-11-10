Delhi government, police intensify campaign against sale, bursting of crackers in Capital

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: To keep a check on any violation of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT’s) order banning sale, purchase or bursting of firecrackers in the national capital, the revenue department and Delhi Police will set up patrolling teams.

‘Exemplary’ action including registration of an FIR will be initiated against the violator, says the standard operating procedure (SoP) released by the environment department for strict implementation of the tribunal order banning till November 30.

As per the SoP, joint commissioner of police (licensing) will keep a daily record of inventory of crackers stacked in shops and godowns of traders, who were granted the license for this festival season.

“Strict vigil on the inventory of firecrackers sellers and all related entities to whom licenses were issued for sale and storage before the ban and ensure complete ban on the sale of any kind of firecrackers till November 30. Joint CP (licensing) shall prepare a daily reporting format to check the inventory of such shops to ensure no illegal stocking, possession, attempted sale of kind of crackers including illegally imported firecrackers takes place,” says the SoP issued.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also held a meeting with the concerned officials regarding the ban and measures being taken to mitigate air pollution on Monday.

“If anyone violates the ban on the firecrackers will be penalised under the Air act. The Delhi Police and district magistrates (DMs) will work together to enforce the ban and in case of a violation, an FIR will be registered,” he said. Rai further informed that around 150 tankers are sprinkling water on roads to control dust pollution.

“The pollution is increasing every day. The winter is also here and I think that till Diwali the situation will be like this or might deteriorate further. The government is taking every possible step to combat air pollution. I want to request every citizen of Delhi to follow the ban on the firecrackers. Earlier, the government allowed green crackers but examining the situation – hike in Covid-19 cases and the pollution, it has been decided to ban all kinds of firecrackers” he said.

Cases on Monday, however, saw a dip with 5,023 new cases being reported.

