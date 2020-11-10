STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Waqf Board member Razia Sultana tries self-immolation over salary dues

The salaries of permanent employees of the Board are pending since May, while the contractual ones have not been paid since February, a striking employee said.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

immolation

Sultana had earlier threatened to immolate herself if the employees were not paid their salaries due since February. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Waqf Board member Razia Sultana on Monday tried self-immolation outside the Board’s office where its employees are sitting on a dharna demanding payment of their pending salaries.

​The employees of the Waqf Board have been protesting outside its office since November 5. 

Sultana had earlier threatened to immolate herself if the employees were not paid their salaries due since February. As she tried to lit a matchstick, the protesting employees stopped her. 

“I am too pained to see the misery of these employees who worked hard and collected revenue worth lakhs of rupees for the Board. It is a pity that they have been forced to sit on the road to demand their salaries,” Sultana said.

The salaries of permanent employees of the Board are pending since May, while the contractual ones have not been paid since February, a striking employee said.

“Not just the salaries, there is no money even for office expenses. We have been forced to hit the street as our financial hardship is increasing with every passing day," he said.

The financial transactions of the Board are conducted through an account jointly operated by its chairman, one member and a government official, sources said.

A meeting of seven members of the Waqf Board is due on November 19 to elect a new chairman.AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan served as chairman of the Board.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Waqf Board Razia Sultana
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp