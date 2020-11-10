STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fall in Delhi’s COVID-19 cases, but fatality rate a worry

The third wave of the pandemic that coincided with the onset of festive season has been the worst so far in terms of number of cases. 

Published: 10th November 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

The rise in cases is owing to more relaxations in the ongoing festive season

The rise in cases is owing to more relaxations in the ongoing festive season. (Photo | Express)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After two days of over 7,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the daily spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital saw a sharp fall on Monday. However, even at 5,023 fresh positive cases, the number was quite high in the city.

The fatality count also remained over 70. 

The third wave of the pandemic that coincided with the onset of festive season has been the worst so far in terms of number of cases. 

In November, Delhi has registered more than 50,000 (51,823) cases in the first eight days alone. However, according to experts, there’s no reason for alarm since there is hardly any change in the impact of the virus on the human body since the onset of the pandemic.

“A virus is mainly determined by three important factors — agent, host factor and hospital services. The main reason for low fatality count in the country and in Delhi is because now the hospitals, healthcare experts and medical professionals are aware of the treatment process and know how to quickly take care of the critical patients,” said a city-based expert who did not wish to be named.

According to the epidemiologist, the agent of the virus in case of Covid-19 has not changed and the symptoms are also the same. 

“Only in the case of patients with co-morbid conditions, the immunity is compromised and the symptoms are more severe. But it has been so since the beginning; otherwise there’s no change. Even if a mutation has happened, it is in those parts of the virus which are insignificant,” the expert added. 

The rise in cases is owing to more relaxations in the ongoing festive season, which in turn has made people let their guards down, and the surging air pollution, the expert said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 in Delhi
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp