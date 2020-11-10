Fall in Delhi’s COVID-19 cases, but fatality rate a worry

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: After two days of over 7,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the daily spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital saw a sharp fall on Monday. However, even at 5,023 fresh positive cases, the number was quite high in the city.



The fatality count also remained over 70.

The third wave of the pandemic that coincided with the onset of festive season has been the worst so far in terms of number of cases.



In November, Delhi has registered more than 50,000 (51,823) cases in the first eight days alone. However, according to experts, there’s no reason for alarm since there is hardly any change in the impact of the virus on the human body since the onset of the pandemic.

“A virus is mainly determined by three important factors — agent, host factor and hospital services. The main reason for low fatality count in the country and in Delhi is because now the hospitals, healthcare experts and medical professionals are aware of the treatment process and know how to quickly take care of the critical patients,” said a city-based expert who did not wish to be named.

According to the epidemiologist, the agent of the virus in case of Covid-19 has not changed and the symptoms are also the same.



“Only in the case of patients with co-morbid conditions, the immunity is compromised and the symptoms are more severe. But it has been so since the beginning; otherwise there’s no change. Even if a mutation has happened, it is in those parts of the virus which are insignificant,” the expert added.

The rise in cases is owing to more relaxations in the ongoing festive season, which in turn has made people let their guards down, and the surging air pollution, the expert said.