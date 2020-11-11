STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3,200 kg spurious khoya seized by food safety dept

According to the department, the teams have so far seized 3,200 kilograms of khoya with impurities, which was destroyed.  

Khoya Mithai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To prevent the supply of spurious khoya, mawa and adulterated sweets during the festival season, the food safety department has formed six enforcement teams, which have been making frequent raids and collecting samples from sellers for quality testing. According to the department, the teams have so far seized 3,200 kilograms of khoya with impurities, which was destroyed.    

“So far the department has successfully conducted five enforcement raids to prevent the sale of spurious products at Khoya Mandi Auction Site at Mori Gate, the place from where the khoya is distributed all over Delhi.

The department lifted 25 formal samples from various sellers at Khoya Mandi and lifted188 Surveillance samples for on the spot testing through Food Safety on Wheels (a mobile Food Testing Van) and about 3, 200 kg of spurious or suspected khoya was seized and destroyed,” said a statement released by the department on Tuesday.

“The supply of adulterated khoya or mawa increases around the festival season especially Diwali. To ensure the quality of sweets during the festival season, the government launches the special drive to keep strict vigilance on the sale of khoya or mawa. This year, we have deputed six enforcement teams for the same,” said an official.

