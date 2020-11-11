STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 patient jumps to death from fifth floor of Delhi hospital

During inquiry, it was found that she was admitted to RGSSH on Tuesday evening. She jumped out of the window of her hospital room, the officer said.

For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly jumped to her death from the fifth floor of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in Shahdara area here on Wednesday, police said.

According to doctors, the woman was suffering from depression. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and found the woman, Padmaja, a resident of Dilshad Colony, dead, a senior officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that she was admitted to RGSSH on Tuesday evening. She jumped out of the window of her hospital room, the officer said.

A senior doctor at RGSSH said the woman's son and husband are also admitted to the hospital, which is a dedicated coronavirus facility.

She and her son were kept on the fifth floor. Her husband is on the sixth floor. "Apparently, the woman was suffering from depression," the doctor said. The body has been kept in GTB Hospital and an investigation is underway, the police said.

