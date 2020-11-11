COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level: Jain 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered all the testing centres conducting rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR tests to mandatorily check the oxygen saturation level of people. As per the order issued by the health department, persons found having oxygen level below 94% are to undergo compulsory medical examination.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet on Tuesday shared a copy of the order dated November 9.“Prompt and appropriate treatment is the key to save lives and combat COVID-19 complications and deaths. All RAT and RT PCR centers are hereby directed to ensure Oxygen saturation. Patients with less than 94% oxygen saturation to mandatorily undergo a medical examination,” he tweeted.

The order to mandatorily check oxygen concentration level comes amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the national capital. “It has come to the notice that many persons are approaching the Hospitals having already progressed to either moderate or severe category of COVID19 illness that is closely associated with adverse outcome in such cases.

It is well understood that early detection combined with prompt and appropriate treatment is critical in fight against COVID19 pandemic and holds the key to savings lives,” “Early identification of not only those with detectable infection (via testing) but also those at increased risk of developing complications or progressing to moderate to severe disease shall help us reduce the COVID-19 associated complications and deaths,” order read. Delhi recorded more than 80 corona-related fatalities for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, taking the toll to 7,143.