Delhi Riots: Bail pleas of man who pointed gun at cop dismissed

The first interim bail application was rejected on Monday in a case in which he was arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun and firing at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya.

Published: 11th November 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Shahrukh Pathan

Shahrukh Pathan who waved a gun at Delhi Police personnel in the Jaffrabad-Maujpur area (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed two interim bail applications of Shahrukh Pathan, whose picture showing him pointing a gun at an unarmed Delhi Police head constable during the communal riots, went viral on social media.

The first interim bail application was rejected on Monday in a case in which he was arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun and firing at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya. The second plea was dismissed in a case related to alleged gunshot injury received by one Rohit Shukla during the communal violence in Jafrabad area on February 24.

In both the cases, the court questioned the conduct of Pathan and said the manner in which he had absconded after the incident and was arrested later on, suggested he was a flight risk.

“In the instant case, when the clashes happened on February 24, 2020 at near Jafrabad metro station, Delhi, and heavy stone pelting and firing occurred, as per prosecution, the applicant/accused Shahrukh Pathan was caught brandishing a pistol with the temerity of firing and pointing it at police personnel Head Constable Deepak Dahiya, who was deputed on that day for law and order arrangements. 

TAGS
Shahrukh Pathan Delhi Riots Delhi Police
Comments(1)

  • Jayakrishnan K
    very good. people cannot take law into their hands.
    10 hours ago reply
