Lesson learned

Educator Divya Lal first thought of a digital learning platform some five years ago in the hope that “eventually the education matrix in India will turn over and personalised education will come to the fore in India.” Come National Education Day 2020, and the situation is much changed.

It took a global pandemic and a nationally instituted lockdown, but now people, places, and institutions are coming around to a more digital way of thinking. “While private schools may have been on the cusp of switching academia more and more online, government schools were at least 10 years behind in adopting digital media. That’s since changed,” says Lal.

The company is now in touch with state governments to institute digital learning into curricula. When the pandemic took hold in the country, Lal’s Fliplearn, an edu-tech platform was on the cusp of rolling out Fliplearn Edge, a learning platform for schools that offers personalized learning experience with interactive content.

It offers a streamlined curriculum through well designed integrated components which include 2D and 3D videos, practice tests, reallife application, topic synopsis, diagram maker, mind maps, and previous question papers. The platform, now used by “lakhs of students and parents, thousands of teachers, and hundreds of schools”, offers gamified quizzes as a participative learning experience, thereby improving the cognitive abilities of students and increasing their attention span.

“Over the last five years we’ve helped build and customize communication systems for all the stakeholders involved in children’s education, from updating guardians on test dates and results, fee schedules, lessons given out, and other factors,” notes Lal, adding that all this data has been and is being fed into the Fliplearn servers to help build an Artificial Intelligence that can do all the things needed by a fully-online education set up.

“In India, education is very prescriptive, whether it comes to the textbooks chosen for particular schools, the kind of practical lessons that need to be done to every other facet. We’ve found it’s best to partner with the schools directly, so that syllabuses and exercises can be issued from an institutional level, which we can then follow up on digitally, based on the school’s selections,” concludes Lal.