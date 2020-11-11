Delhi Police interact with RWAs to counter terror

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To counter-terror activities in the national capital during the festival season, especially in crowded places such as markets and shopping complexes, the Delhi Police held an online interaction with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Dwarka district to generate awareness on anti-terror measures and women safety among other social issues.

“The festive season is on and there’s increasing footfall as enthusiastic shoppers can be seen thronging market places. For upcoming Dhanteras, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, Chhat Puja and Bhai Duj, Dwarka district police has intensified security in the Dwarka district,” said DCP Santosh Kumar Meena, Dwarka.

He said that senior officers of the Dwarka district police are constantly briefing police staff, civil defence staff, public volunteers, home guards, organisers and food stall vendors among others deployed at the crowded markets about the anti-terror measures to be taken for women safety and other security-related issues.

The police held an online interaction with the RWAs and other stakeholders. The session was chaired by Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh, Western Range. In the discussion held with the RWAs, various issues with a specific focus on dark spots, hawkers, loitering of unsocial elements in parks and encroachment in markets among others were discussed. Specific emphasis was laid on the sensitisation of crime against women and stricter measures to deal with such criminals, said the police.