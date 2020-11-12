Delhi government bans Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats to contain COVID-19 spread

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of COVID-19, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday."In the view of safety and to avoid crowd gathering amid the pandemic, we have decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats this year. The officials have been directed to take strict action against people not following COVID-19 protocols," Jain told reporters here.

The COVID-19 cases have rapidly increased in national capital and touched a new peak by crossing 8,000 positive cases in the past 24 hours. It recorded 8,593 new positive cases and 85 deaths on Wednesday while 7,264 patients recovered from the infection. The death rate so far stands at 1.57 percent while it remained at 0.99 per cent in the last 10 days.

Taking into account the rising infections, Jain said that the new peak could be credited to rapid testing. He assured a gradual decline in the peak in a week's time.

"Number of tests has increased manifold hence the spike in positivity rate of COVID-19 cases. But the average death has stayed below 1 percent in the last 10 days. We are expecting a gradual decline in the numbers by next week," the Health Minister said.

The AAP leader informed that 8,500 COVID beds were occupied in the national capital while 8,000 beds remained empty because almost 80 per cent of positive patients were in-home or institutional isolations.

"Almost 80 percent of infected people are home isolated, rest 10-15 percent who require treatment are shifted to the hospital. Currently, 8,500 COVID beds are occupied while 8,000 hospital beds are empty," he said.