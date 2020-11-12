Delhi government's electric vehicles policy feted as 'role model'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government’s new electric vehicles (EV) policy was on Wednesday chosen as UNFCCC’s “role model” for the green future of mobility initiative along with two other state governments in the world.

​The other two states selected as role models include USA’s California and Spain’s Navarra.

The Delhi government presented its vision for a clean, green future of mobility at the UNFCCC ‘Race to Zero Dialogue: Launching the global race to zero-emission mobility’.

The dialogue was organised by the climate group in collaboration with the UN high-level climate champions and the UK COP26 Presidency.

Vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission Jasmine Shah, who represented the Delhi government, said: “The motivation behind Delhi’s ambitious roadmap to the transition of zero-emission vehicles is to address both the climate change and the health emergency that arise from the high-level air pollution in Delhi.This kind of an aggressive roadmap was possible only because of political will that the Delhi government has displayed on the matter of air pollution.”

The EV policy focuses on a very clear goal of ensuring that by 2024, 25 per cent of all newly registered vehicles should be EVs. As of now, the number of 0.2 per cent.

This clarity has enabled the government to focus on all steps that need to be taken to facilitate this transition. Delhi’s EV policy will contribute to 4.8 million tonnes of reduction in carbon emissions by 2024, said Shah