STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Focus on projects related to 24x7 water supply, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

A meeting held with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain and vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha in attendance, reviewed the issue of 24x7 water supply.

Published: 12th November 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board has so far laid out pipelines in 1,622 colonies out of 1,799 in the city and said that in the next six months, these colonies will have acess to clean water supply from these pipelines.

A meeting held with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain and vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha in attendance on Wednesday reviewed the issue of 24x7 water supply and water augmentation action plan.

“Under the water project, 580 unauthorised and authorized colonies of PPP area and Sangam Vihar have been included, out of which 517 colonies have been connected with water network. The remaining colonies will be connected by December 2021,” DJB said in a statement.

The DJB also gave a presentation on laying of sewer lines and rain-harvesting across Delhi. Kejriwal said that he will review the monthly progress of the project of 24x7 water supply, rain harvesting, and laying of sewer pipeline.

“We have to complete all the projects within the stipulated time frame. The time limit for completion of the projects which are going on has been fixed. This has to be ensured to provide relief to people and also prevent the unnecessary expenditure of money. I will review the ongoing projects across Delhi around the 15th of every month. The DJB officials will also inform me about the monthly progress of work through presentations, including the progress of laying of sewer lines and rainwater harvesting projects,” said Kejriwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Delhi CM AAP
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp