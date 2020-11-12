Focus on projects related to 24x7 water supply, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board has so far laid out pipelines in 1,622 colonies out of 1,799 in the city and said that in the next six months, these colonies will have acess to clean water supply from these pipelines.

A meeting held with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain and vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha in attendance on Wednesday reviewed the issue of 24x7 water supply and water augmentation action plan.

“Under the water project, 580 unauthorised and authorized colonies of PPP area and Sangam Vihar have been included, out of which 517 colonies have been connected with water network. The remaining colonies will be connected by December 2021,” DJB said in a statement.

The DJB also gave a presentation on laying of sewer lines and rain-harvesting across Delhi. Kejriwal said that he will review the monthly progress of the project of 24x7 water supply, rain harvesting, and laying of sewer pipeline.

“We have to complete all the projects within the stipulated time frame. The time limit for completion of the projects which are going on has been fixed. This has to be ensured to provide relief to people and also prevent the unnecessary expenditure of money. I will review the ongoing projects across Delhi around the 15th of every month. The DJB officials will also inform me about the monthly progress of work through presentations, including the progress of laying of sewer lines and rainwater harvesting projects,” said Kejriwal.