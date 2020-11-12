STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poor AQI of Delhi can worsen pre-existing conditions, recovered COVID-19 patients

According to Dr S.P Byotra, Pulmonologist from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, patients who have also suffered from pneumonia in the past may see aggregated symptoms related to breathing difficulty.

Delhi Pollution

The pollution and the rising COVID-19 cases are double problems that Delhiites are facing. (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the city’s air quality improved marginally on Wednesday after lingering in the ‘severe’ zone for six days straight, medical experts in the city fear that the current scenario can prove to be detrimental to those with preexisting respiratory problems and those who have just recovered from the Covid-19. 

A change in wind direction reduced the contribution of stubble burning to pollution in the city and brought down the air quality to the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI index of 344. The 24-hour average AQI on Tuesday was 476, which falls in the ‘severe’ category. It had recorded seven such days in November last year

“Patients discharged six months ago, especially those who had developed pneumonia, come back with issues such as breathlessness and heart problems. Some can develop Interstitial lung disease (ILD) as well which is also known as pulmonary fibrosis. Exchange of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide may become difficult,” he said.

As per Dr Byotra, in near future experts will have a more clear picture on those does not have any lung issues but remains at risk of facing complications. 

“We might possibly see some a range of diseases varying from severe to minor... Healing of fibrosis may take time. Others diseases such as heart diseases may also increase,” he added.

“Poor AQI causes inflammation of airways and that leaves one more prone to respiratory diseases. If the coronavirus particle gets attached to a PM2.5 particle then it remains in the air for a longer period of time.

Those who have asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD are already at higher risk than others. Their condition may deteriorate further. Those who are taking medication for lung diseases should continue it during this period of time. 

If patients who have recovered from Covid-19 get exposed to this toxic air for long then their condition can further deteriorate again,” noted Dr Vijay Hadda, Pulmonologist, AIIMS.

