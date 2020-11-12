STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Red light on, Gaadi Off' till November 30: Environment Minister reminds Delhiites, extends campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the AAP government has decided to extend the ‘Red light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution till November 30.

Published: 12th November 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

AAP workers along with Civil Defence volunteers takes part in 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to tackle air pollution in New Delhi

AAP workers along with Civil Defence volunteers takes part in 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to tackle air pollution in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the AAP government has decided to extend the ‘Red light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution till November 30.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on October 21, saying that even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city join the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.

‘The campaign was to continue till November 15. However, the Delhi government has decided to extend it till November 30 considering the pollution situation,’ Rai said during a press conference. 

‘It will be called ‘Phase 2’ of the campaign, he said.

Rai’had earlier said that switching vehicles off while waiting at a red light can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent.He also appealed to the opposition to desist from making statements that provoke people against the ban on firecrackers.

“We need everyone’s support in implementing the ban. If you cannot support the cause, please don’t make any provocative statements. Pollution doesn’t differentiate between people... The situation is critical due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Air Pollution Gopal Rai Red light on Gaadi Off
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp