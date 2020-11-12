STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven government schools among best in India, 22 overall from Delhi

Academic reputation, safety and hygiene and competence of faculty are some of the parameters based on which schools are judged. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 22 schools from the city, including seven run by the Delhi Government, have featured in the 14th annual India School rankings, a survey conducted by Education World India in association with C fore.

The survey rates and ranks the country’s top 2,000 schools into six main and twelve sub-categories - Day: Co-ed, Boys and Girls, Day-cum-boarding; Boarding: Co-ed, Girls and Boys; International: Day, Day-cum-boarding and fully Residential.

The four Delhi government day schools which featured in the rankings are Rajkiya Pratiba Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) Sector 10, Dwarka, Delhi, Sector 11, Rohini, Sector-5 Dwarka, and Yamuna Vihar. 

“A sample respondents database of 11,368 SEC (socio-economic category) ‘A’ parents, educationists, principals, teachers and senior school students in 28 cities and education hubs across India were interviewed to rate the country’s top 2,000 schools on 14 parameters of education,” said the officials. 

“We believe the comprehensive EWISR league tables will enable parents to choose the most suitable day schools for their children and also provide institutional managements insights into ways and means to continuously raise teaching learning-standards for the greater good of the community and country,” said Dilip Thakore, Founder-editor of EducationWorld.

Multiple categories

