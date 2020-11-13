STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurates first-of-its-kind air purifier

The cricketer-turned-politician also questioned the ban imposed by the government on firecrackers in the city.

Published: 13th November 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Gambhir with BJP Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta after inaugurating the giant air purifier in Gandhi Nagar market | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday criticised the Delhi government for ‘poor’ handling of the air pollution crisis and not making adequate measures to resolve the issue. 

“All that the Kejriwal Government has done is the deployment of paid volunteers holding banners and placards at traffic signals for his advertisements. They spend hundreds of crores on television and print ads when the same amount could have been utilised in installing air purifiers, buying more sprinkler machines and even artificial rains. They have not even bothered to consult any major environment body to find new ways of fighting this deadly pollution,” said Gambhir after inaugurating giant air purifier in Gandhi Nagar market, touted as Asia’s largest readymade garment and textile hub. 

The 12-feet-tall air purifier will cover an area of 1,000 square metres and deliver two lakh cubic metre of clean air every day, according to a statement released by his office. The Gautam Gambhir Foundation has funded the purifier.

“I know that these air purifiers will not solve the problem completely but something has to be done. These air purifiers will have a major impact on people living in nearby areas. I don’t believe that getting yourself advertised on every traffic signal is the solution to such a major problem which affects every Delhiite especially our elders,” said the MP.

