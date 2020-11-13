STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category ahead of Diwali festivities

On November 11, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed hope that the newly-constituted Commission for Air Quality would reduce pollution in Delhi.

Published: 13th November 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi air pollution, delhi smog

A MCD worker sprays water on trees to curb air pollution by combating accumulated dust in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the festive weekend around the corner, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was in 'very poor' category, as per the data released by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Friday.

According to SAFAR, the overall AQI in Delhi was at 326 today morning.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality was in 'very poor' category at Okhla Phase-2 area.

A young athlete living near Okhla said, "Being an athlete, it gets very difficult for me to practice my profession as continuous depletion of air quality hampers my respiratory system."

Meanwhile, the air quality near the Welcome Metro Station at Shahadara also entered the 'very poor' category.

On November 11, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed hope that the newly-constituted Commission for Air Quality would reduce pollution in Delhi.

Javadekar further said, "I am hopeful that the Commission for Air Quality Management will reduce pollution further. We have also invested Rs 85,000 crore in implementing the BS-VI standard - with BS-VI engine and fuel, pollution can be reduced by 70 per cent. The number of trucks entering Delhi has also reduced by 50,000." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi air Diwali 2020 Delhi air pollution
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp