Honour religious sentiments of people, lift Chhath Puja ban at public places: BJP chief to Delhi govt

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to lift the restrictions imposed on performing Chhath Puja at public places and river banks. The decision to “ban” Chhath Puja after prohibiting green crackers is highly condemnable, said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta.

“It is clear that the government has no intention of working on the ground. Every year, the government used to make complete arrangements for Chhath Mahaparv, which is celebrated by Purvanchalis. A large section of Delhi residents from Purvanchal live in small houses. Hence, they worship the sun and nature on the banks of Yamuna on the occasion. The government decision has hurt the sentiments of the people celebrating Chhath Mahaparva. Instead of solving the problems, the Delhi government is obstructing the festivals,” said Gupta at a press conference.

President of the Purvanchal Morcha of Delhi BJP Kaushal Mishra and its spokesperson Aditya Jha were also present at the conference.

Amid an unprecedented surge in the Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in the city. It also decided not to grant permission for the public celebrations.

The Chhath Puja celebrations will begin on the evening of November 20 and continue till the next morning.

The Delhi chief secretary, who is also the chairman of DDMA executive committee, had advised citizens to observe the festival at home.

Gupta said it was the responsibility of the Kejriwal government to make all arrangements at ghats in time so that people could celebrate Chhath Mahaparva by following social distancing norms, but it failed to do so.

“Anyone who goes to the ghat for Chhath Puja will face a fine of Rs 1,000. How long will the government keep banning festivals to hide its failures? What does CM Kejriwal get from people by snatching the joys of the festival? There is an appeal to the CM to remove the ban imposed on the worship of Chhath Mahaperva keeping religious sentiments in mind and direct the departments concerned to make all arrangements at the ghats,” said the BJP leader.