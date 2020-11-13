STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Honour religious sentiments of people, lift Chhath Puja ban at public places: BJP chief to Delhi govt

The Chhath Puja celebrations will begin on the evening of November 20 and continue till the next morning. 

Published: 13th November 2020 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

President of the Purvanchal Morcha of Delhi BJP Kaushal Mishra and its spokesperson Aditya Jha were also present at the conference.

President of the Purvanchal Morcha of Delhi BJP Kaushal Mishra and its spokesperson Aditya Jha were also present at the conference.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to lift the restrictions imposed on performing Chhath Puja at public places and river banks. The decision to “ban” Chhath Puja after prohibiting green crackers is highly condemnable, said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta. 

“It is clear that the government has no intention of working on the ground. Every year, the government used to make complete arrangements for Chhath Mahaparv, which is celebrated by Purvanchalis. A large section of Delhi residents from Purvanchal live in small houses. Hence, they worship the sun and nature on the banks of Yamuna on the occasion. The government decision has hurt the sentiments of the people celebrating Chhath Mahaparva. Instead of solving the problems, the Delhi government is obstructing the festivals,” said Gupta at a press conference. 

President of the Purvanchal Morcha of Delhi BJP Kaushal Mishra and its spokesperson Aditya Jha were also present at the conference.

Amid an unprecedented surge in the Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in the city. It also decided not to grant permission for the public celebrations.

The Chhath Puja celebrations will begin on the evening of November 20 and continue till the next morning. 

The Delhi chief secretary, who is also the chairman of DDMA executive committee, had advised citizens to observe the festival at home.

Gupta said it was the responsibility of the Kejriwal government to make all arrangements at ghats in time so that people could celebrate Chhath Mahaparva by following social distancing norms, but it failed to do so. 

“Anyone who goes to the ghat for Chhath Puja will face a fine of Rs 1,000. How long will the government keep banning festivals to hide its failures? What does CM Kejriwal get from people by snatching the joys of the festival? There is an appeal to the CM to remove the ban imposed on the worship of Chhath Mahaperva keeping religious sentiments in mind and direct the departments concerned to make all arrangements at the ghats,” said the BJP leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Chhat Puja delhi
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp