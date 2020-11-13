Iconic! Centre plans structure along Yamuna as part of 'Nav Bharat Udyan'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has decided to build an iconic structure at the proposed ‘Nav Bharat Udyan’ (New India Garden) to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence. It will be located along the western bank of the Yamuna with the maximum permissible height of 134 metres.

The government is also planning to extend the Central Vista Axis from the present 2.9 km to 6.3 km. On the eastern side, it will culminate at the western bank of the Yamuna. This would restore the original design envisioned for the Central Vista project.

Spread over 20.22 acres, Nav Bharat Udyan would be a public place. It will be designed to have the iconic structure and infotainment facilities such as Sphere of Unity, Milestones Walkway, Journey of India, Tech Dome, Amphitheatre and public amenities in order to showcase India’s historical and cultural heritage and scientific achievements.

It will also symbolise unity in diversity and aspirations of the ‘new India’, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said. The iconic structure has been planned to realise the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism and casteism, according to the government.

The structure should should become a new symbol of the capital, the ministry said. It should be constructed with indigenous material. With the central axis of the vista starting from Rashtrapati Bhawan and culminating at India Gate, the structure should be aligned exactly on this central axis, the government said.