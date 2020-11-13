STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Iconic! Centre plans structure along Yamuna as part of 'Nav Bharat Udyan'

The government is also planning to extend the Central Vista Axis from the present 2.9 km to 6.3 km. On the eastern side, it will culminate at the western bank of the Yamuna.

Published: 13th November 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna river

Yamuna River (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has decided to build an iconic structure at the proposed ‘Nav Bharat Udyan’ (New India Garden) to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence. It will be located along the western bank of the Yamuna with the maximum permissible height of 134 metres.

The government is also planning to extend the Central Vista Axis from the present 2.9 km to 6.3 km. On the eastern side, it will culminate at the western bank of the Yamuna. This would restore the original design envisioned for the Central Vista project.

Spread over 20.22 acres, Nav Bharat Udyan would be a public place. It will be designed to have the iconic structure and infotainment facilities such as Sphere of Unity, Milestones Walkway, Journey of India, Tech Dome, Amphitheatre and public amenities in order to showcase India’s historical and cultural heritage and scientific achievements.

It will also symbolise unity in diversity and aspirations of the ‘new India’, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said. The iconic structure has been planned to realise the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism and casteism, according to the government.

The structure should should become a new symbol of the capital, the ministry said. It should be constructed with indigenous material. With the central axis of the vista starting from Rashtrapati Bhawan and culminating at India Gate, the structure should be aligned exactly on this central axis, the government said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nav Bharat Udyan Yamuna River
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp