Manish Sisodia attends 'happiness class', Delhi government school students turn teachers

In the class, students shared their experiences with Sisodia about how 'happiness curriculum' has created a positive impact on their everyday lives.

Published: 13th November 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday attended a special "happiness class" where students from Delhi government schools turned teachers.

In the class, students shared their experiences with Sisodia about how "happiness curriculum" has created a positive impact on their everyday lives, which has been spent at home with schools being shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Children's day is celebrated so the guardians, parents, and teachers can reflect on how they can make this world a better place for our children.

"It's especially noteworthy that these happiness classes, which have been happening for two years now, are being conducted in the midst of the COVID crisis, an extremely difficult situation for the students," Sisodia said.

"I am happy to know that our students have now become teachers of the happiness curriculum, by engaging their family members, and even their friends, spreading the message of the class in their own unique way," he added.

The class was led by students Gulapsha and Nikhil, studying in BPSKV, Devli, and GCSV, Dwarka, respectively, who first conducted a meditation session.

"This was followed by a storytelling session wherein the students read out situational stories off a presentation, and then opened up the floor for a discussion amongst themselves.

It was a reflective session, wherein every student individually took stock of the situation, and how they would react to it," a Delhi government official said.

Happiness Curriculum was started by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in July 2018 with a vision to strengthen the foundations of happiness and well-being for all students through a 35-minute class conducted every day for all students from kindergarten to Class 8 across 1,030 government schools in Delhi.

