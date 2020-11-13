STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pollution in Delhi can be lowest in four years without crackers: SAFAR

SAFAR said stubble burning-induced impact on AQI is expected to increase from ‘negligible to moderate’ in the next two days.

Published: 13th November 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 12:48 PM

Even without crackers the AQI isexpected to be in the ‘very poor’ category.

Even without crackers the AQI isexpected to be in the ‘very poor’ category. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

EW DELHI: The PM2.5 concentration in Delhi on Diwali is likely to be the “lowest” in the last four years if no firecrackers are burnt, a central government agency said on Thursday. 

​The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, said pollution levels in Delhi during the Diwali period are likely to remain in the higher end of the “very poor” category in the absence of emissions due to fireworks.

“Under ‘zero-firecracker’ scenario, the level of PM2.5 is likely to be the lowest in the past four years as not so calm surface winds in Delhi will help in dispersion,” it said. PM2.5 is a particulate matter which is about three per cent the diameter of a human hair and can cause heart and lung diseases.

ALSO READ | What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?

AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. SAFAR said stubble burning-induced impact on AQI is expected to increase from ‘negligible to moderate’ in the next two days.

A spike in PM2.5 in the early hours of November 15 is likely in case of fire-related emissions, it said.

However, the air quality is expected to remain in the higher end of the ‘very poor’ category and the lower end of the ‘severe’ category on Diwali night. SAFAR said moderate easterly boundary layer winds are likely on November 15 and November 16.

Isolated rainfall under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance is also expected by November 16. 

“These two factors will help in reducing the impact of any additional emissions and biomass plume,” it said. On November 5, the Delhi government banned the sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the city from November 7 to November 30.

