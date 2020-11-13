STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two held for duping homebuyers of Rs 29 crore in Delhi

Published: 13th November 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The family was taken into police custody and interrogated. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping around 250 homebuyers of Rs 29 crore on the pretext of a housing society project under a scheme of the Delhi Development Authority, police said on Thursday. Ratan Singh Negi (39), a resident of Faridabad, and his woman accomplice are office-bearers of the Aerocity Dwarka multistate cooperative group housing society.

Before joining it, both were employed with another real estate firm in managerial capacity,police said. On the pretext that their upcoming project is duly licensed from the DDA, the suspects collected Rs 29 crore from approximately 250 investors.

Only Rs 6.75 crore out of it was utilised for purchase of the land for the project, while the remaining amount was misappropriated and siphoned off to various other entities, an officer said. The arrests on Wednesday came following inputs that Negi and the associate, who were absconding after dismissal of their anticipatory bails, were visiting Delhi.

Police are also investigating the roles of other conspirators and associated persons in connection with the case, the officer said. Joint CP (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said various attractive schemes were being floated in the market by different societies and builders in the name of the DDA’s land pooling policy (LPP), and registration fee or initial payment booking of property or flat were being sought. The DDA envisaged the LPP to ensure availability of sufficient houses under a planned development of Delhi. 

