89,400 EWS flats to be built for slum dwellers, announces Delhi CM Kejriwal

The new EWS flats will be constructed in three phases on 237 acres for which the deadline is 2022-2025, a statement by the Delhi government said.

Published: 14th November 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot during a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will construct 89,400 economically weaker section (EWS) category flats for slum dwellers, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday after a meeting of the board. 

The new EWS flats will be constructed in three phases on 237 acres for which the deadline is 2022-2025, a statement by the Delhi government said.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi urban development (UD) minister and DUSIB vicechairperson Satyendar Jain, UD department’s principal secretary Renu Sharma, senior government officials and board members. 

“Jahan jhuggi, wahin makaan (house in place of shanty) is the flagship policy of the government. We have to ensure that the construction of the EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of the people, should be completed in its due timeline. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter for every poor in Delhi,” said Kejriwal. 

DUSIB member Bipin Rai said architect consultants will be appointed for the project in two months. 

“In the first phase, 41,400 houses will be constructed by the year 2022. In the second phase, 18,000 houses will be constructed. And in the third phase, 30,000 houses will be constructed across the national capital.

The houses will be multi-storeyed and five separate tenders will be called. The deadline for the construction of houses under the first phase is 24 months. The total construction cost of 41,400 flats will be Rs 3,312 crore; Rs eight lakh per unit,” he said. 

The DUSIB has 221 acres at its disposal, and it will soon initiate proceedings for land use change. 

