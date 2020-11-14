Art Centres in Delhi are welcoming visitors with 'caution' this pandemic

By Express News Service

Delhi-based national art centers have opened their doors to the public, and the move has offered much-needed relief to the city’s art connoisseurs. The Morning Standard attempts to understand centres’ preparedness against Covid-19. Visitors are required to install the AarogyaSetu App.



Due to mandatory thermal screening, the National Museum has shifted their ticket spot outside the museum.

Subrata Nath, Additional Director General, National Museum, says: “We prefer people buying tickets online, but physical tickets are also available before the visitor enters the museum. We took this step to stop those who have fever from entering.

Additionally, the staff has been trained to follow the protocol of keeping people at a certain distance from each other.” The centre has suspended the facility of audio guides. Nath informs that the art centre currently will go on focusing more on online programs as devised earlier.



“Till the situation improves, the idea is to bring more online programs through social media,” he says.

Another concern for the museum management is the rising AQI levels in the Capital.



“Some mornings I am unable to see the museum even from a short distance due to the increasing level of air pollution in the city,” says Adwaita Charan Garanayak, Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), on a telephonic conversation.

“We have opened the centre with adequate safety precautions, and wish to welcome people on the premises. Artists talk about creating art in solitude, but how long one can go on working in a studio without meeting the outside world? That is why, we reopened the Modern Masters exhibition, featuring contemporary artists.”