STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Art Centres in Delhi are welcoming visitors with 'caution' this pandemic

Due to mandatory thermal screening, the National Museum has shifted their ticket spot outside the museum.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Views of the interior and entry point of the National Gallery of Modern Art

Views of the interior and entry point of the National Gallery of Modern Art

By Express News Service

Delhi-based national art centers have opened their doors to the public, and the move has offered much-needed relief to the city’s art connoisseurs. The Morning Standard attempts to understand centres’ preparedness against Covid-19. Visitors are required to install the AarogyaSetu App.

Due to mandatory thermal screening, the National Museum has shifted their ticket spot outside the museum.

Subrata Nath, Additional Director General, National Museum, says: “We prefer people buying tickets online, but physical tickets are also available before the visitor enters the museum. We took this step to stop those who have fever from entering.

Additionally, the staff has been trained to follow the protocol of keeping people at a certain distance from each other.” The centre has suspended the facility of audio guides. Nath informs that the art centre currently will go on focusing more on online programs as devised earlier.

“Till the situation improves, the idea is to bring more online programs through social media,” he says.

Another concern for the museum management is the rising AQI levels in the Capital.

“Some mornings I am unable to see the museum even from a short distance due to the increasing level of air pollution in the city,” says Adwaita Charan Garanayak, Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), on a telephonic conversation.

“We have opened the centre with adequate safety precautions, and wish to welcome people on the premises. Artists talk about creating art in solitude, but how long one can go on working in a studio without meeting the outside world? That is why, we reopened the Modern Masters exhibition, featuring contemporary artists.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 National Museum
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp